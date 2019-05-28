Monitor your space with ANNKE’s 1080p security camera for $33 (Reg. $45), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Smart Home Brand Store US via Amazon offers the ANNKE 1080p Wireless Security Camera for $32.99 shipped. That’s down from its usual $45 or so price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With full 1080p support, built-in SD card storage and app features, this is a low-cost way to monitor your home. If you prefer cloud storage, ANNKE offers a 30-day trial to its service for free. It also works with Amazon Alexa for monitoring via Echo Show or Spot. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for more high-end ANNKE monitoring systems.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. This is a 9to5Toys favorite thanks to its small footprint, affordability and the aforementioned bundled DVR functionality. Learn more here.

ANNKE 1080p Security Camera features:

Are you tired of security cameras that are not up to the game? ANNKE wireless PT camera is one of the few security cameras that give a superb experience while keeping your home safe. It supports low bit rate recording, works perfectly well with Alexa, and supports cloud storage function. With its exquisite design and inimitable functions, this little gadget will be your ideal choice for indoor surveillance.

