This week’s best iTunes movie deals: ’90s sale from $8, DC Universe 30-film collection $90, more

A number of new sales have popped up over at the iTunes movie store this morning, including a number of popular ’90s films from $8 and a new all-time low on the DC Universe 30-film bundle. Head below for more including this week’s $1 HD rental.

’90s Movie Sale |

Headlining this week’s batch of movie deals is a new We Love the ’90s sale starting at $8. Most of these titles sell for $15 or more at competing services, with a handful at new iTunes all-time lows. Our top picks include:

DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection |

Another standout deal is the DC Universe 10th Anniversary 30-film Collection for $89.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $120, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low price. This 30-film bundle includes DC film classics and is a must-have for any comic enthusiast.

More movie deals |

$1 HD rental |

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot. As a comparison, it typically rents for $5 or more at competing services. With a 76% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating, this action and adventure film stars Sam Elliot, Aidan Turn and Caitlin Fitzgerald.

