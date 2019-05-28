Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell and Home Mini for $279 ($410 value)

Today only, Lowe’s offers the Google Nest Hub bundled with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell and Home Mini for $279 shipped. Note: the Home Mini will automatically be added to your cart. Normally purchasing the trio of Assistant-enabled devices would run you closer to $410, with Nest Hello fetching $230, the Home Mini selling for $49 and Nest Hub retailing for $129. Today’s offer saves you over 30% and beats the value of our previous mention by $20. Google’s in-house display brings Assistant to a seven-inch screen with dual far-field microphones. Nest Hello then enters with HD doorbell video feeds, alongside HDR support, intelligent alerts when someone is at your door and more. Plus the Home Mini lets you call on Assistant in your kitchen, bedroom and more. All three devices are well-reviewed, carrying 4.6+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers.

A great way to further expand the Assistant-enabled setup is by putting your savings towards this two-pack of TP-Link HS105 KIT Smart Plugs for $28. It’ll round out your new smart home setup with the ability to voice control lamps, your coffee maker and plenty of other appliances. Plus, these smart plugs carry a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers.

Google Nest Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Nest Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

