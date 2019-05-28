Save on SanDisk and Western Digital storage, more in today’s Gold Box from $19.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting storage and accessories from SanDisk, Western Digital, Toshiba and more. The deals start at $19.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $25. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and $10 or more off the regular going rate. Ideal for adding storage to your Android device, gaming console or GoPro, this microSDXC card sports up to 100MB/s transfer times. It also ships with a 10-year warranty and is rated 4.5/5 stars by over 16,500 Amazon reviewers.

Another notable Amazon all-time low is on SanDisk’s USB-C 128GB flash drive for $21.59. It typically sells for around $30. With MacBooks and Chromebooks going the way of USB-C, this portable flash drive is a must-have in your arsenal. Over 55% of reviewers left a 4+ star rating.

Other notable deals include:

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC and microSDHC cards are fast for better pictures, app performance, and Full HD video.(1) Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, these A1-rated cards load apps faster for a better smartphone experience.(3) Available in capacities up to 400GB, you have the capacity to take more pictures and Full HD video and capture life at its fullest. Built to perform in harsh conditions, SanDisk Ultra microSD cards are waterproof, temperature proof, shockproof, and X-ray proof.(2) The microSD card is also rated Class 10 for Full HD video recording performance and a 10-year limited warranty. | *1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | **(For 64GB-256GB): Up to 100MB/s read speed; write speed lower. (For 16GB-32GB): Up to 98MB/s read speed; write speed lower.

