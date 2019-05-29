Latest iPad Air returns to all-time lows with discounts at various retailers

Amazon offers $30 off various iPad Air models, which includes the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model for $599. Jump to the 256GB model over at B&H and you can save $40 and bring the price down to $739. Bag free shipping on all orders. B&H will offer tax savings at the time of checkout for select shoppers. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

iPad Air features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Stereo speakers

