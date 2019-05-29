Acer’s high-end Chromebook Spin 13 sports a QHD display, 128GB of storage, more: $699 (Reg. $820+)

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $699 shipped. That’s $200 off what Acer is charging, a $120 savings when compared to Amazon’s recent offers, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. When it comes to Chromebooks, many of the existing options are comprised of plastic since they’re are made to be budget-friendly. Much like Google’s Pixelbook, this Acer Chromebook is made with high-end materials like aluminum and glass. The use of a QHD display, Gorilla Glass, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage are all testaments to how Acer went the extra mile with this 2-in-1 offering. Inputs include 2x USB-C, USB-A, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use a fraction of today’s savings to grab Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1 for $30 when clipping the on-page coupon. This tiny little wall adapter is capable of charging USB-C devices at 30W speeds. With such a compact form-factor, this makes for an excellent addition to travel bags.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 features:

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.

Convertible Chromebook with Intel Core i5-8250U, 13.5″ (2256 x 1504) Corning Gorilla Glass NBT IPS 10-point multi-touch screen, 8GB Memory, 128GB eMMC and Up to 10-hour Battery Life.

