This $13 Prime shipped monitor stand gives your computer a boost and has a built-in keyboard tray

- May. 29th 2019 11:11 am ET

0

Alloyseed (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Computer Monitor Stand with Keyboard Tray for $12.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code URIKCWW3 at checkout. Normally selling for $34, that’s good for a $21 discount and is the best price we’ve seen. This monitor stand elevates your computer or display by 5.5-inches to combat neck strain. The 24 by 11-inch desktop offers plenty of room and a keyboard tray makes it easy to free up desk space by hiding your computer’s peripheral when not in use. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s discount is an even more compelling offer when compared to most other options at Amazon, which sell for $20 or more. Those models lack the built-in adjustable keyboard tray as well, making the Alloyseed option hard to pass up on.

This monitor stand’s keyboard add-on doesn’t have room for a mouse, so use your savings to pick up the $6 AmazonBasics Mini Mouse Pad. It’ll give the peripheral a designated home and round out your newly-updated setup. 

Alloyseed Monitor Stand with Keyboard Tray features:

Alloyseed aims to create an active and productive work space that works for you. Our passion about ergonomics drives the design of every standing desk, sit-stand workstation, monitor mount, keyboard tray we manufacture.

Stiff neck and shoulders? You may need a monitor stand. A monitor stand (or “monitor riser”) could be the cure for your stiff neck. An incorrectly positioned monitor is only one possible cause, but a stiff or painful neck is a common complaint among computer workers.

