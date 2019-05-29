Anker iPhone cases and screen protectors from $4 Prime shipped at Amazon

- May. 29th 2019 8:34 am ET

0

Anker is back on Amazon with a new iPhone X and 7/8/Plus case sale for $3.99 Prime shipped. Just apply promo code ANKERC399 at checkout to lock-in your savings. Today’s offer is a 50% savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Anker’s entire lineup of iPhone cases has solid ratings. We also have a handful of deals on screen protectors as well, which you’ll also find below along with all of the case deals.

iPhone X:

iPhone 7/8:

iPhone 7/8 Plus:

Need a screen protector? Anker’s iPhone XS Max and XR models drop to $5.99 when promo code AKSD5999 is applied during checkout. Meanwhile, you can grab the iPhone X/S model for $7.99 with code ANKERP799. That’s good for around 25% off the usual going rate on these 4+ star-rated accessories.

