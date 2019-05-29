Today only, save $700 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac at $1,599 shipped

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s previous generation 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB for $1,599 shipped. That’s a $700 savings off the original price and $140 less than our previous mention. Best Buy is currently offering this model for $200 more.

Apple’s iMac is a great all-in-one solution for those wanting a powerful desktop with a gorgeous built-in display. With the 2017 iMac 5K you’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a quad-core processor, and more, making it a capable machine for any task.

Leverage your savings and grab a Twelve South Backpack for iMac. This nifty accessory is made of aluminum so it matches your Apple vibes and allows you to easily add a hard drive on the back of your computer, hiding it from view.

Apple 27-inch 5K iMac features:

  • 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Fusion Drive
  • 27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 575 Graphics Card (4GB)
  • UHS-II SDXC Card Reader
  • Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included
  • macOS

