Add CORSAIR’s RGB Premium Headset Stand to your desk for $49 (Reg. $60), more from $35

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand for $49 shipped. Best Buy also has it on sale, though for an additional $3. Typically selling for $60 directly from CORSAIR, that’s good for an 18% savings and discounts the price back to its Amazon all-time low. This headset stand is comprised of aluminum and provides a convenient place to store or charge a gaming headset. It also fits in with the rest of your battlestation thanks to nine-zone RGB lighting. Other notable features include dual USB 2.4A charging ports, a 7.1-channel surround sound-capable DAC and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 205 customers. Find more discounted gaming gear below.

We also spotted a new all-time low on the CORSAIR Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped at Amazon. Plus you’ll find it available at Best Buy as well. That’s good for a $24 discount from the going rate at retailers like CORSAIR direct as well as Newegg and beats our previous mention by $5. This gaming mouse features a custom high-accuracy 16000 DPI optical sensor for ideal performance as well as RGB lighting and more. It also sports interchangeable thumb grips. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 400 customers.

Should you not be sold on CORSAIR’s higher-end headset stand, then be sure to check out Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks to the bottom of your desk, freeing up valuable workspace. You’ll of course lose out on the built-in DAC and charging capabilities, but if a convenient place to dock a headset is all you’re after, this option is difficult to beat.

CORSAIR ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand features:

Store gaming accessories neatly with this CORSAIR headset stand. Its CUE software lets you customize and sync the RGB decorative lighting, and its easy-access connectors include three USB ports for charging devices and a 3.5mm stereo jack that provides clear audio. This CORSAIR headset stand’s nonslip base protects tabletops and prevents accidental movement.

