This versatile aluminum iPad stand is now at an Amazon all-time low of $21 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the CTA Digital Adjustable iPad and Tablet Stand for $21.01 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $28, that’s good for a 25% discount and brings the price down to the best it’s ever been at Amazon. This stand features an adjustable mount which can hold everything from a 12.9-inch iPad to Nintendo Switch and more. It features a folding aluminum design and can be set up in a variety of configurations. Two included adhesive attachments mean you can even wall-mount the stand for use in your kitchen and more. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from just under 1,000 customers.

If the versatility of CTA Digital’s stand doesn’t quite fit your use case, opting for a more affordable option may be a better use of your funds. At $9, the AmazonBasics Adjustable Tablet Holder Stand is a great way to keep your iPad at an ideal viewing angle on your desk or while following a recipe in the kitchen.

CTA Digital Adjustable iPad and Tablet Stand features:

This ingenious Slide-adjust tablet holder holds tablets between 6-8.75 inches in width, including the new Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and more.

The sleek, aluminum body folds compact for Easy storage and portability while still offering tremendous stability to your tablet. Perfect for your classroom wall, office desk, or beneath your kitchen counter!

The stand’s unique design accommodates three display modes: tabletop, wall, and under cabinet. For wall and under cabinet displays, this stand includes two easy-mounting stand cradles.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!