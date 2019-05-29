Herschel’s Retreat Backpack stylishly totes your MacBook from $50 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Herschel Retreat Backpack in Navy for $50 shipped. Regularly $70, that’s an Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve found. For comparison, this backpack is currently at Backcountry for $60. It features a 15-inch MacBook sleeve and a media port to easily access your headphones. It’s a great option for travel, school, work and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars with nearly 650 reviews from Amazon customers.

Coordinate your backpack and your wallet with the Herschel Supply Co. Charlie RFID Blocking Card Holder for $18.67. This is the lowest price we can find it for and it’s sleek design can slip right into your back pocket. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 540 reviews. Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.

Herschel Retreat Backpack features:

The Herschel Supply Retreat Backpack is a simple, no-nonsense backpack with rucksack styling and a couple of tricks up its sleeve.

Tough woven polyester fabric and a reinforced bottom ensure durability so you can rely on it day in and day out.

Leather straps give it an old school feel, while magnetic closures on the straps provide easy access to your cargo.

An internal laptop sleeve keeps your computer separate from the rest of your stuff, and an external sleeve pocket provides a place to stash small items.

