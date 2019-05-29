Herschel’s Retreat Backpack stylishly totes your MacBook from $50 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Herschel Retreat Backpack in Navy for $50 shipped. Regularly $70, that’s an Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve found. For comparison, this backpack is currently at Backcountry for $60. It features a 15-inch MacBook sleeve and a media port to easily access your headphones. It’s a great option for travel, school, work and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars with nearly 650 reviews from Amazon customers.
Coordinate your backpack and your wallet with the Herschel Supply Co. Charlie RFID Blocking Card Holder for $18.67. This is the lowest price we can find it for and it’s sleek design can slip right into your back pocket. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 540 reviews. Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.
Herschel Retreat Backpack features:
- The Herschel Supply Retreat Backpack is a simple, no-nonsense backpack with rucksack styling and a couple of tricks up its sleeve.
- Tough woven polyester fabric and a reinforced bottom ensure durability so you can rely on it day in and day out.
- Leather straps give it an old school feel, while magnetic closures on the straps provide easy access to your cargo.
- An internal laptop sleeve keeps your computer separate from the rest of your stuff, and an external sleeve pocket provides a place to stash small items.
