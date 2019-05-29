Are you a fan of the Netflix TV shoe Stranger Things? H&M is kicking off the start of the Season 3 premiere with a fun-filled summer collection. Set at the notorious fictional Hawkins Community Pool, this campaign features the star Dacre Montgomery (or better known as Billy Hargrove) posing in an assortment of summer prints. The collection is called “One Summer Can Change Everything” (which matches the TV shows tagline) and H&M has released 15 new items to the collection. In this new line you will find swimsuits, t-shirts, accessories and more. Best of all, prices in this collection range from $12 to $25. Head below to find our top picks from the new H&M x Stranger Things collaboration.

Swimwear

Make a splash this summer with the men’s H&M x Stranger Things Swim Trunks. Featuring a side logo stating “Life Guide Hawkins Pool” in the left hand corner as well as a Stranger Things patch on the bottom. Its mesh material dries quickly and it has a drawstring waist for added comfort. These swim trunks are available in either red or black and priced at just $18.

For women, the Swimsuit with Ties is perfect for all of your summer events. Its contrasting details are very on-trend this season and it also features a flattering waist tie. This swimsuit has a fun and unique criss-cross detailing in the back too. Everything in this collection mimics the show’s 1980’s vibe, especially this piece. Best of all, this swimsuit looks high-end and is priced at just $18.

Basics

Graphic t-shirts are all the rage for summer. The H&M Stranger Things women’s boxy printed t-shirt features a large logo that states “Hawkins Indiana” and this t-shirt will look cute over swimsuits, paired with denim shorts and more. It also includes a stylish cropped detail and it’s priced at $13.

Another trendy piece from the collection is the men’s tank top. This tank top will match perfectly with the swim trunks mentioned above too. It’s available in two color options and is the perfect option to show off your Stranger Things obsession.

Accessories

Finally, one of our favorite items from this collection are the H&M Stranger Things classic pool shoes. Just in time for summer, these slides are waterproof, stylish and convenient to slip-on. They are available in options for both men and women too. Best of all, its cushioned footbed adds a comfortable touch and it’s priced at $18.

Which piece from the new H&M Stranger Things collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

