What looks like a spaceship is actually Logitech’s first official stab at creating a stylus made for virtual reality. The new product can be used on both 2D surfaces, and more notably, in 3D room-scale spaces. It’s called Logitech VR Ink and is aimed squarely at creatives.

As virtual reality continues to become more mainstream and affordable, new and innovative input methods are sure to grow in popularity. This is certainly true for Apple Pencil and Logitech Crayon as Apple has rolled out newer and more budget-friendly iPads with support for these products.

Logitech VR Ink could change the world of design

Having recently picked up my first 3D printer, it quickly became clear just how difficult three-dimensional design can be. There are loads of apps out there that enable to you to design with a keyboard and mouse, but it feels anything but natural. 3D scanners can help alleviate this issue when duplicating an existing item, but they aren’t much help when designing something from scratch.

With Logitech VR Ink, how 3D objects are designed today could begin to radically change. When pairing Logitech VR Ink with HTC VIVE, Sector 5 Digital provided a glowing review that highlights a significant performance boost when designing a full-scale mockup aircraft.

“We are leveraging the immersive properties of VR on HTC’s VIVE VR system to conceptualize, design, review and revise new urban mobility vehicles with clients like Bell. We have already cut the production cycle of a full-scale mockup aircraft down from several years to less than six months,” said Jeff Meisner, chief executive officer of award-winning studio Sector 5 Digital.

Pricing and availably

Unlike some of its other creative products, Logitech VR Ink will not be readily available to everyone. The company plans to sell a limited number of units and provide some ‘for use-case exploration with select partners’. Pricing was not offered, but Logitech did say that more details will be available in the coming months and it should ship by the end of 2019. Interested parties can request to collaborate by filling out a form on the company’s website.

9to5Toys’ Take

Whether you’re a fan of VR or not, this does seem like quite an impressive feat for Logitech to have accomplished. Sure, the company does have a ton of experience developing PC and Mac peripherals, but this is an entirely new product category that targets businesses over average consumers.

For this reason, it’s bit shocking that Logitech beat actual VR companies to the punch on this technology. Especially since VR is still in its infancy and this type of innovation could lead to wider adoption overall. Whether that happens or not is yet to be seen, but no matter the case, it’s great to see Logitech continue to think outside of the box.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!