Say goodbye to cable, watch news + sports w/ Mohu’s $80 Sky Outdoor Antenna (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon offers the Mohu Sky 60 Outdoor Amplified OTA Antenna for $79.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $150, which it still fetches at Mohu direct, we’ve more recently seen it sell for $100. That saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $10 and is the best we’ve seen at Amazon. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 75 miles away. It’s a fantastic option for supplementing other cord-cutting services with local news, sports and plenty of other content. And thanks to its weather-resistant design, it can be mounted pretty much anywhere, even outside. With over 1,050 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of them.

Should you not need the extended 75-mile range, consider picking up the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Antenna at $20. This version can only pick up broadcasts from 35 miles away, and you’ll also be ditching the water-resistant design. Though at 75% less, it’s great for those just getting started with cord-cutting.

If you aren’t sure which stations are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a full report. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Mohu Sky 60 Outdoor Amplified OTA Antenna features:

Mohu Sky comes with an amplifier that can be powered via USB or power cube delivering 15dB of gain for optimal performance. The amplifier also includes CleanPeak™ RF filtering technology, which removes interference from cellular and FM signals in the area. Everything you need to get your Sky HDTV antenna up and running is included in the box: mounting kit with all necessary hardware, a 30 foot detachable coaxial cable, and amplifier. Thanks to the flexibility of the detachable coaxial cable, you can swap out the included cable for a cable of a different length to best suit your needs. We recommend a maximum of 50 feet to avoid signal degradation.

