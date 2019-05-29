Save $80 on TCL’s Roku-equipped 49-inch HDR Smart UHDTV at $300 shipped

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the TCL 49-inch HDR Roku Smart UHDTV(49S515) for $299.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct from Best Buy. Normally fetching $380, today’s price drop beats the previous discount by $20 and is one of the lowest offers we’ve seen to date. TCL’s Smart UHDTV comes equipped with Dolby Vision HDR, a wide color gamut thanks to NBP Photon technology as well as a 4K 49-inch panel. Roku capabilities round out the notable features, giving you built-in access to Netflix, Hulu and more. Alongside its Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll find three HDMI inputs as well as a USB port. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from 525 customers.

Wall-mounting your TV is an excellent way to finish your home theater with a minimalistic design. If that’s the route you’re looking to take with TCL’s model, this highly-rated $27 wall mount has over 26,400 customers vouching for it at Amazon and makes a great use of your savings.

Oh, and be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable while you’re at it. Odds are it’ll save you a headache down the road when a spare will inevitably come in handy.

TCL 49-inch HDR Roku Smart UHDTV features:

Watch cinematic programs with this 49-inch TCL Roku TV. Its Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR technology let you view brilliant 4K content, and its intuitive interface and simple remote provide easy channel browsing and access to content on the Roku platform. Connect multiple media sources via this TCL Roku TV’s three HDMI ports.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!