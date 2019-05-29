Command your kitchen lights w/ this $19 Alexa & Assistant controller dimmer switch

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch for $19.13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code BCZRKMFA at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This dimmer switch is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for simple voice control. Plus, through the built-in app, you’ll be able to easily raise or lower the brightness of any room without having to speak a word (or get off the couch). Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Soft White Bulb is a great alternative at $15 Prime shipped. Though you’ll lose control over multiple bulbs like a switch offers, a single light might be more your style. You can put this Alexa and Assistant-enabled bulb into a lamp, which the above switch can’t control.

Treatlife Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer features:

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Standard wallplate size

Supports up to 150W dimmable LED/CFL or 400W incandescent bulbs

Remote control from anywhere

