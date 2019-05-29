Woot’s 1-day Philips Hue sale has HomeKit lights and accessories from $18.50

- May. 29th 2019 7:42 am ET

$18.50+
0

Today only, Woot is offering various Philips Hue accessories on sale with prices that beat our Memorial Day mentions in some instances. Headlining is the Dimmer Switch with Remote for $18.49. Free shipping is available with Prime membership; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this switch typically goes for $25 and today’s deal is $1.50 less than the Amazon all-time low price. If you have a Philips Hue setup, these dimmer switches are a must-have. I put them in my office and kitchen as a quick and easy way to control lights in each space. Aside from being able to turn on or off each connected bulb, you’ll also be able to dim thanks to extra buttons on the switch. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more Philips Hue deals.

If you’re just getting started, consider going with the Philips Hue White Starter Kit with Hub for $44.99. It typically goes for $70 and Amazon currently has it for $60. This bundle includes everything needed to build out your Philips Hue setup with a HomeKit hub and two bulbs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Philips Hue deals include:

The Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch allows you to control your Philips Hue smart lights from the comfort of your couch or bed. The battery-powered Wireless Hue Dimmer Switch with Remote smoothly adjusts the intensity and color of your Philips Hue smart bulbs, and switches them on and off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$18.50+

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
woot Philips

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp