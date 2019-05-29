Woot’s 1-day Philips Hue sale has HomeKit lights and accessories from $18.50

Today only, Woot is offering various Philips Hue accessories on sale with prices that beat our Memorial Day mentions in some instances. Headlining is the Dimmer Switch with Remote for $18.49. Free shipping is available with Prime membership; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this switch typically goes for $25 and today’s deal is $1.50 less than the Amazon all-time low price. If you have a Philips Hue setup, these dimmer switches are a must-have. I put them in my office and kitchen as a quick and easy way to control lights in each space. Aside from being able to turn on or off each connected bulb, you’ll also be able to dim thanks to extra buttons on the switch. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more Philips Hue deals.

If you’re just getting started, consider going with the Philips Hue White Starter Kit with Hub for $44.99. It typically goes for $70 and Amazon currently has it for $60. This bundle includes everything needed to build out your Philips Hue setup with a HomeKit hub and two bulbs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Philips Hue deals include:

The Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch allows you to control your Philips Hue smart lights from the comfort of your couch or bed. The battery-powered Wireless Hue Dimmer Switch with Remote smoothly adjusts the intensity and color of your Philips Hue smart bulbs, and switches them on and off

