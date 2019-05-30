Amazon’s Xbox One X Vertical Stand sports four USB 3.0 ports for just $6 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Xbox One X Vertical Stand for $6.18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about $4 off the typical rate and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. If you’ve got a limited amount of space to work with, propping up a console vertically can make a huge impact. I do it with my PlayStation 4 and really like how much more compact it becomes. Four built-in USB 3.0 ports allow you to plug in additional devices like headphones, external hard drives, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab Eight AmazonBasics AA Batteries for $4. This way you’ll be ready to swap out controller batteries with little to no downtime sacrificed. These batteries are engineered to have a 10-year shelf life, meaning there’s no rush in putting them to use.

AmazonBasics Xbox One X Vertical Stand features:

Space-saving vertical stand and USB 3.0 hub; designed specifically for an Xbox One X console; powered by its USB cable

4x USB 3.0 ports allow for adding USB-enabled devices to the console, like headphones or an external hard drive—great for transmitting data or charging a device

