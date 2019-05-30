RGB lighting headlines the $18.50 Prime shipped AmazonBasics Gaming Mouse Pad (Save 25%)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Hard Gaming Mouse Pad with RGB LED Lighting for $18.41 Prime shipped. Originally having fetched closer to $30, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $25. That saves you over 25% and beats our previous mention by $2. Today’s offer is also a new all-time low. AmazonBasics mouse pad provides a slick surface for your mouse and offers multicolor LED lighting effects as well. So if you’ve been in search of an affordable way to get the gamer aesthetic, this is a notable way to go. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re looking to cover your workstation with a more simplistic option, the AmazonBasics XXL Mouse Pad at $12. This takes RGB lighting out of the picture, but gives you a larger space to game on.

AmazonBasics RGB Gaming Mouse Pad features:

Achieve both fast speed and ultimate control with the AmazonBasics Hard Gaming Mouse Pad with LED Lighting Effects. The mouse pad functions as a reliable foundation for even the most intense gaming sessions, plus offers personalized illumination for a more immersive experience. Measuring 13.9 inches long by 10 inches wide, the generously sized mouse pad means no running out of room—enjoy full-on game mode with plenty of playing space.

