ARRIS’ 802.11ac Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Modem Hybrid drops to $70 ($20 off), more from $55

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Hybrid (SBG6700AC) for $70 shipped. Also at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $90, that’s good for a 23% discount and comes within $10 of the all-time low at Amazon. This 2-in-1 networking device pairs an 802.11ac router with DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for a more simplistic setup. It can provide up to 1600 Mbps network throughput alongside over 340 Mbps download speeds. Dual Ethernet ports alongside up to eight concurrent download channels round out the features. Over 24,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More below.

Over at Newegg we spotted the NETGEAR Nighthawk S8000 Gaming Ethernet Switch for $54.99 shipped when code EMCTAWT35 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $68 at Amazon, today’s offer beats that by just under 20% and is a new all-time low. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 370 customers.

What better way to put your savings to work than to grab some Ethernet cables? Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor.

ARRIS Surfboard Router and Modem Hybrid features:

Enjoy an enhanced Internet experience with this ARRIS SURFboard SBG6700AC DOCSIS 3.0 Wireless Cable Modem and AC1600 Wi-Fi Router. With download speeds up to 343Mbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 1600Mbps, it is good for HD video streaming and light gaming. It supports IPv4 and IPv6 the latest standard. The SBG6700AC is compatible with all U.S. cable providers. It has a 2-port Gigabit Ethernet router built in and is supported with 2 year Warranty and US technical support.

