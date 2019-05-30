Place CORSAIR’s K70 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard on your desk for $80 (Reg. up to $120)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K70 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Fetching up to $120 at Amazon recently, today’s deal is $20 off current offers found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. An aircraft-grade aluminum frame makes this keyboard lightweight and durable. 2mm of travel on each keypress ensures there is no question whether you actually pressed a button or not. A pass-through USB port aims to free up a port on your PC and give you some extra slack in a mouse or other peripheral. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Give your new keyboard and other existing peripherals their own cozy surface with CORSAIR’s Extended Gaming Mouse Pad for $20. Stitched edges all the way around guard against peeling, yielding a durable solution that’s built to last for years to come.

CORSAIR K70 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame for superior durability / Advanced lighting control and large font keycaps deliver dynamic, vibrant backlighting

CUE support enables advanced macro and lighting programming for virtually unlimited game customization / 100% Cherry MX Brown key switches with tactile feedback and an audible click

100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover on USB / Detachable soft-touch wrist rest and dedicated multimedia controls

