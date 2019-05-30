Place CORSAIR’s K70 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard on your desk for $80 (Reg. up to $120)

- May. 30th 2019 12:50 pm ET

$80
0

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K70 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Fetching up to $120 at Amazon recently, today’s deal is $20 off current offers found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. An aircraft-grade aluminum frame makes this keyboard lightweight and durable. 2mm of travel on each keypress ensures there is no question whether you actually pressed a button or not. A pass-through USB port aims to free up a port on your PC and give you some extra slack in a mouse or other peripheral. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Give your new keyboard and other existing peripherals their own cozy surface with CORSAIR’s Extended Gaming Mouse Pad for $20. Stitched edges all the way around guard against peeling, yielding a durable solution that’s built to last for years to come.

CORSAIR K70 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

  • Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame for superior durability / Advanced lighting control and large font keycaps deliver dynamic, vibrant backlighting
  • CUE support enables advanced macro and lighting programming for virtually unlimited game customization / 100% Cherry MX Brown key switches with tactile feedback and an audible click
  • 100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover on USB / Detachable soft-touch wrist rest and dedicated multimedia controls

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Corsair

About the Author