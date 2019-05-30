Keep your iPhone or Apple Watch powered w/ these docks & chargers from $20.50

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Oittm 5-in-1 2.4A iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Dock for $20.51 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code IDM2C3ZO at checkout. Normally over $35, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. You’ll get a built-in iPhone and Apple Watch dock here, making charging at night a breeze. On the back, there are three extra 2.4A USB ports to power your iPad, AirPods, and more through one single wall plug. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For a more universal option, check out the VOGEK 6-Port USB Charger at $18 Prime shipped. This will give you six USB ports at 2.4A, allowing you to easily power all of your devices at one time when on vacation or at your desk.

We also spotted that UGREEN Group Limited (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Apple Watch Wireless Portable Charger for $31.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HDSHVH58 during checkout. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’ve been looking for a way to cut Apple Watch’s charging cord, this is an option worth considering. It plugs directly into a USB wall adapter, creating a hassle-free dock for your Apple Watch to charge on. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Oittm 5-in-1 iPhone Charging Dock features:

Built-in cord organizing space can help you manage your long cable, make your desk neat and less clutter. The cable must be placed neatly, or you can’t close the lid. Pls follow the installation instructions and pics of “Enhance Brand Content” page to install this stand. 3-port USB in the back allows you to charge your iPhone & Apple Watch along with any three Additional Devices simultaneously. This stand offers you more convenience of charging your devices in one place.

