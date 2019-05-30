Latest Mac mini from Apple drops by as much as $150 (tax savings in select states)

- May. 30th 2019 3:22 pm ET

0

B&H Is currently taking up to $150 off Apple’s latest Mac mini. Select configurations are being matched currently at Amazon. Most models are discounted by around $80-$100. Of course, B&H offers tax savings at the time of purchase for select shoppers Today’s deal is the biggest price drop we’ve tracked to date by $50. Apple’s 2018 Mac mini delivers all of your must-have features in an ultra small footprint. I went this route late last year in combination with LG’s stunning 34-inch 5K2K monitor and couldn’t be happier. Features includes a number of ports, such as Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, HDMI and more.

Put your savings towards an extra Thunderbolt 3 cable. With the Mac mini’s ample connectivity, it’s a good idea to have a few more cables laying around the house. Thunderbolt 3 is the next wave of connectivity for Apple products, and you don’t want to find yourself left hanging.

Apple Mac minis feature:

  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI 2. 0 port, and two USB 3 ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet and 802. 11AC Wi-Fi
  • Marcos Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with dark mode, stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Mac deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple's computer lineup includes the iMac, which comes in 21- and 27-inch varieties. Laptops include the 12-inch MacBook, 11- and 13-inch MacBook Air plus 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. Apple is known for offering personal computers that cover nearly every type of needs from students to professionals. The 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air line are ideal computers for education and every day users. Apple's Retina MacBook Pro models bring more power to the table for processor intensive activities like graphic design and video editing.
B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp