Latest Mac mini from Apple drops by as much as $150 (tax savings in select states)

B&H Is currently taking up to $150 off Apple’s latest Mac mini. Select configurations are being matched currently at Amazon. Most models are discounted by around $80-$100. Of course, B&H offers tax savings at the time of purchase for select shoppers Today’s deal is the biggest price drop we’ve tracked to date by $50. Apple’s 2018 Mac mini delivers all of your must-have features in an ultra small footprint. I went this route late last year in combination with LG’s stunning 34-inch 5K2K monitor and couldn’t be happier. Features includes a number of ports, such as Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, HDMI and more.

Put your savings towards an extra Thunderbolt 3 cable. With the Mac mini’s ample connectivity, it’s a good idea to have a few more cables laying around the house. Thunderbolt 3 is the next wave of connectivity for Apple products, and you don’t want to find yourself left hanging.

Apple Mac minis feature:

Ultrafast SSD storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI 2. 0 port, and two USB 3 ports

Gigabit Ethernet and 802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Marcos Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with dark mode, stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more

