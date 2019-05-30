Get ready for hiking season with the new Marmot x Thread collaboration. After Thread’s founders traveled to Haiti after the earthquake occurred in 2010, they realized how much trash was surrounding the nation. They strived to find an impact and that’s where Threads was created. The brand takes trash from the poorest neighborhoods and turns it into fabric. This new collection features 21 new items including t-shirts, polos and button-down shirts. Prices for these shirts vary with rates from $29 and go up to $68. Head below to find our top picks from the Marmot x Thread Collection.

Ian Rosenberger, CEO of Thread, stated that, “The clothes that you wear have walked miles before they got to you. And because Marmot is working with Thread we can look back at how a good is made in the same way. And be proud of where they’ve started, where they come from and who they help.

Through the Marmot partnership, Thread was able to give over 400 families full and part-time jobs in Haiti. It also cleared up over 270,000 water bottles and generated over $1,400 in revenue for bottle collectors. If you like to give back when purchasing from a brand this collection from Marmot is a must-have.

T-Shirts

One of our favorite styles of t-shirts from this collection is the Costal SS Tee. Priced at just $29, it’s available in five color options and features a quick-dryng fabric for comfort. This t-shirt can be worn year-round with jeans, shorts or joggers and its semi-fitted design gives it a modern appeal.

Another really cool option is the Vallemar SS Tee that features a side logo in the front and a large mountain detailing in the back. This t-shirt is also available in three color options and its lived-in cotton fabric will add comfort. The Vallemar t-shirt is also priced at $29.

Button Down & Polo Shirts

Finally, polish your look for summer with one of the Marmot x Thread button-down shirts. The Meeker SS Shirt is a standout. It features lightweight material, that’s perfect for summer weather and it’s versatile to dress up or down. It also has UPF 30 sun protection built-in and a contrasting inside collar detail that’s stylish. You can find this shirt priced at $60.

However, the Euclid SS Polo Shirt is another great option that’s also listed at $60. Made with the same quick-drying fabric, this shirt is great for majority of your summer events.

Which pice from the Marmot x Thread Collaboration is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!