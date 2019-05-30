This best-selling LED Ring Lighting Kit improves your photography at $40 off, now on sale for $69

Midgar’s Best (98% positive feedback in the past 12 months) via Amazon offers the Neewer Ring LED Photography Lighting Kit for $69.31 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code R18MAY19 at checkout. Typically you’d pay $110, but locking in today’s discount takes over $40 off and brings the price to within $4 of the all-time low. This photography kit features an 18-inch LED Light Ring alongside a height-adjustable stand and camera mount. It has a dimmer knob that allows you to adjust the lighting intensity and is a surefire way to improve your photography. I recently picked one of these up and have found it to be a solid option at this price point. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,700 customers.

As a more affordable way to improve your photography, this best-selling softbox lighting kit will only run you $36. You’ll be trading the LED and ring design, but it’s still a way to illuminate your space during photo shoots.

Neewer Ring LED Photography Lighting Kit features:

Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable

61″/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength; The soft tube makes the light rotate freely for the best position. White and Orange Color Filters are made of high light transmission plastic material with steady color temperature

Kit includes: 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+ light stand, carrying case and smartphone mount.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!