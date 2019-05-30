This best-selling LED Ring Lighting Kit improves your photography at $40 off, now on sale for $69

Midgar’s Best (98% positive feedback in the past 12 months) via Amazon offers the Neewer Ring LED Photography Lighting Kit for $69.31 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code R18MAY19 at checkout. Typically you’d pay $110, but locking in today’s discount takes over $40 off and brings the price to within $4 of the all-time low. This photography kit features an 18-inch LED Light Ring alongside a height-adjustable stand and camera mount. It has a dimmer knob that allows you to adjust the lighting intensity and is a surefire way to improve your photography. I recently picked one of these up and have found it to be a solid option at this price point. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,700 customers.
As a more affordable way to improve your photography, this best-selling softbox lighting kit will only run you $36. You’ll be trading the LED and ring design, but it’s still a way to illuminate your space during photo shoots.
Neewer Ring LED Photography Lighting Kit features:
- Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable
- 61″/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength; The soft tube makes the light rotate freely for the best position. White and Orange Color Filters are made of high light transmission plastic material with steady color temperature
- Kit includes: 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+ light stand, carrying case and smartphone mount.
