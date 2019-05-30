Amazon’s Twelve South sale discounts iPhone and Mac accessories from $13

A number of Twelve South accessories are currently on sale at Amazon, headlined by the SurfacePad for iPhone X at $24.35 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $40 and today’s deal is a new all-time low. You can grab the X/S/Max or XR versions for $48 (Reg. $60) currently as well. Twelve South SurfacePad delivers a slim leather case for your device with a “genuine leather jacket.” You’ll have enough room for a few ID and credit cards as well. Rated 4+ stars by 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Another standout is the Twelve South CableSnap 3-pack from $13.21. It typically sells for $20, with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen this year. CableSnaps are an easy way to organize your gear and cables, easily securing various accessories with a stylish leather loop. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Twelve South deals at Amazon include:

SurfacePad for iPhone X features:

Feather light and credit card thin, SurfacePad for iPhone adheres to, and wraps around your iPhone. This luxury Leather Cover protects the front and back of your iPhone from everyday hazards, like keys and counters. Inside the Cover of SurfacePad you’ll find two handy card slots, which is all you need thanks to Apple pay. Flex the back, and this slim iPhone Cover turns into a hands-free display Stand, a must for the new larger phones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!