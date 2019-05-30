Prep for summer cleaning w/ a cordless pressure washer & accessory kit: $103.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the WORX Hydroshot 20V 2.0Ah 320 PSI Cordless Portable Pressure Washer with Accessories (WG629.1) for $103.59 shipped. Regularly, you’d pay $130 for this bundle and this is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked. This pressure washer ditches the power cord or gas for a battery, giving you a cable-free experience. Plus, you’ll get extra accessories with this kit including a soap bottle, scrub brush, and window squeegee to extend your portable power cleaning tasks. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 50% of shoppers.
Nomad Base Station
The Hydroshot Turbo Nozzle is a great way to complete your cleaning toolkit. This nozzle is $30 shipped at Amazon and will give you the ability to clean pavers, driveways, and more with ease.
WORX Hydroshot Cordless Pressure Washer features:
- First truly portable power cleaner that lets you easily and quickly clean and maintain all your outdoor spaces and gear
- Attaches to typical garden hose or draws water from any fresh water source like a bucket, pool or lake. Max Pressure (Low/High)- 94/320 PSI. Rated Voltage- 20V MAX. Long-Lasting 20V Battery. Charging Time- 5 hours
- Dual mode operation lets you quickly switch between cleaning and watering tasks. Maximum water flow rate: 0.5 GPM
- Cordless, lightweight and compact delivers five spray angles including 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and shower
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!