Prep for summer cleaning w/ a cordless pressure washer & accessory kit: $103.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the WORX Hydroshot 20V 2.0Ah 320 PSI Cordless Portable Pressure Washer with Accessories (WG629.1) for $103.59 shipped. Regularly, you’d pay $130 for this bundle and this is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked. This pressure washer ditches the power cord or gas for a battery, giving you a cable-free experience. Plus, you’ll get extra accessories with this kit including a soap bottle, scrub brush, and window squeegee to extend your portable power cleaning tasks. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 50% of shoppers.

The Hydroshot Turbo Nozzle is a great way to complete your cleaning toolkit. This nozzle is $30 shipped at Amazon and will give you the ability to clean pavers, driveways, and more with ease.

WORX Hydroshot Cordless Pressure Washer features:

First truly portable power cleaner that lets you easily and quickly clean and maintain all your outdoor spaces and gear

Attaches to typical garden hose or draws water from any fresh water source like a bucket, pool or lake. Max Pressure (Low/High)- 94/320 PSI. Rated Voltage- 20V MAX. Long-Lasting 20V Battery. Charging Time- 5 hours

Dual mode operation lets you quickly switch between cleaning and watering tasks. Maximum water flow rate: 0.5 GPM

Cordless, lightweight and compact delivers five spray angles including 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and shower

