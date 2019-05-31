Trace your heritage & wellness w/ 23andMe’s Ancestry + Health DNA Kit for $149 (Reg. $200)

23andMe (92% positive all-time) via Amazon is now offering its Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit for $149 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $50 discount for Father’s Day, matching the direct deal price and the best we can find. While it did drop lower for Black Friday 2018, this is the best price we have tracked on Amazon since. Unlike the basic ancestry service, this version also provides data on your family’s health and wellness history. You just send in a saliva sample with no additional lab fees, and you get your results back in 6-8 weeks. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As we mentioned above, there are more affordable kits out there. If you’re not interested in the health side of things, you can get the standard ancestry kit for just $99 shipped. Again, it doesn’t provide as thorough a report, but it is also $50 less (or $100 below the regular price).

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test:

Get a summary of your Ancestry Composition and see detailed percentages from regions around the world – now with 1,000+ Ancestry Regions. Trace Your Ancestry Timeline and discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA. We will not share your individual-level information with any third party without your explicit consent

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!