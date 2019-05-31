Save $50 on this life-size 4-in-a-row game and have more fun at summer parties, now $150

- May. 31st 2019 11:03 am ET

Amazon offers the ECR4Kids Jumbo 4-to-Score Giant Game Set in Primary Colors for $149.99 shipped. Note: it ships in 3 to 5 days. Regularly going for around $200, this is the best price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Fun for all ages, this life-size 4-in-a-row game measures approximately 48 inches long and 46 inches high. It’s made of a fade- and water-resistant material and comes with 42 rings. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t have the space to accommodate such a large game? You can pick up Connect 4 at only $7 instead. It’ll fit nicely on your tabletop and is much easier to transport. Not to mention, it’s also Amazon’s #1 best-selling board game.

If you’ve just opened your pool and plan to throw some awesome parties this summer, check out our guide here.

Jumbo 4-to-Score Giant Game Set:

Children of all ages love the life-sized version of the classic ring-dropping game; simply be the first to connect 4 pieces in a row in any direction to win. You have to use critical thinking to block your opponent from connecting 4 first. Designed for use both indoors and outdoors, the Jumbo 4-To-Score is fade and weather resistant.

