Save 30% on the Arlo Pro 2 Camera System at $280 or grab a single camera for $119 ($34 off)

- May. 31st 2019 2:34 pm ET

Microsoft is currently offering Arlo Pro 2 Camera System with Two Cameras for $279.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400 at Amazon and Best Buy, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $23 and is the best price we’ve tracked. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage and integration with Alexa, Assistant and other smart home platforms round out the list of notable features. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Should two cameras not be enough to provide ample surveillance of your home, Microsoft is also offering a single Arlo Pro 2 Add-On Camera for $119. That’s 23% off the going rate at Amazon as well as Best Buy and marks a new all-time low.

A nice way to use your savings from the Pro 2 System is to expand your system with the best-selling Arlo Audio Doorbell at $67. Alternatively, there’s the brand’s Chime Smart Home Siren, which brings audible alerts to motion detections and more.

Arlo Pro 2 Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades. Use 2-way audio or remotely sound a 100+ device siren while catching every moment with night vision and advanced motion detection.

