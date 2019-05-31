Stargaze this summer w/ Celestron’s PowerSeeker Telescope: $56 shipped (All-time low)

Focus Camera via Rakuten is offering the Celestron National Park Foundation PowerSeeker Telescope (114AZ) for $55.99 shipped when applying code SPORTS20 during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s a $14 savings compared to offers found at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’ve been looking for an easy-going hobby to pick up this summer, consider grabbing this telescope. Having it around will be an encouragement to enjoy laid back evenings spent in the great outdoors. Users will gain “smooth, accurate pointing” thanks to the included alt-azimuth mount. Fully-coated glass optics aim to deliver a bright and clear image. Ratings are still rolling in, but Celestron is reputable.

Looking for something with a bit more flair? The $40 Meade Instruments Infinity Telescope comes in a vibrant blue color. Customers will also receive 3 eyepieces that provide low, medium, and high magnification levels. This Amazon best-seller is rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Celestron PowerSeeker Telescope features:

Simple alt-azimuth mount for smooth, accurate pointing

Sturdy, adjustable height aluminum tripod

Quick and easy no-tool setup

Fully coated glass optics provide enhanced image brightness, contrast, and clarity

Included finderscope helps locate objects

