Columbia’s Web Specials are currently up to 70% off including jackets & more from $12

- May. 31st 2019 8:47 am ET

0

Columbia is currently offering up to 70% off its web specials with promo code SPRING19 at checkout. Find great deals on jackets, hoodies, T-shirts and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Roffee II EXS Crew T-Shirt will be a go-to in your wardrobe for summer. This style is currently marked down to just $12 and originally was priced at $25. It features sweat-wicking material for comfort and it’s available in two color options. Plus, the T-shirt will look great with shorts, joggers or jeans alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

