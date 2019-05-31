Automate your sprinkler and save 25% with Eve’s Aqua HomeKit Water Controller at $74.50

Eve Systems via Amazon is currently offering its Aqua Smart HomeKit-enabled Water Controller for $74.50 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate, is over $5 below the previous price drop and a new all-time low. Eve Aqua brings smartphone and Siri voice control to a sprinkler or outdoor facet thanks to HomeKit integration. Other standout features include the ability to schedule watering sessions, auto shut-off, estimated water usage tracking and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If HomeKit isn’t a must and you’d rather Alexa over Siri, Orbit’s Smart Hose Timer will only set you back $39. The lack of integrating into Apple’s smart home ecosystem is the biggest trade-offherde, with voice control and scheduling still present.

For other ways to ensure that your smart home is ready for the summer months, check out our guide on the best HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices from $20.

Eve Aqua HomeKit Water Controller features:

Have a sprinkler turn on exactly when needed, automatically. Or activate your irrigation from anywhere, and leave it be. Eve Aqua converts your outdoor faucet into an intelligent water outlet. So you can keep your garden green, with little to zero effort. Eve Aqua is built to live autonomously. Water resistance plus UV protection keeps it shipshape season after season. Schedules work independently of any wireless connection. And a handy child lock prevents unwanted watering. So feel free to set up Eve Aqua once, and never touch it again. If you can resist the temptation.

