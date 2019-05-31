JBL’s LINK 20 brings Google Assistant to any environment, wet or dry, for $50 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Harman Kardon’s official eBay storefront is offering the JBL LINK 20 Portable Google Assistant Speaker for $49.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $200, it generally goes for $100 at retailers like Best Buy and this is a match for our last mention. This speaker is perfect for any room in your house, from the bathroom or kitchen to the backyard by the pool. The metal speaker grill means it’s simple to clean if anything gets on it and the waterproof nature makes sure you won’t damage it when cleaning. Rated 4.3/5 stars. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase.

Though your next best bet for a similarly-priced smart speaker is the Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, both of those come in at $50 right now and offer fewer features than the above LINK 20.

If you’re just looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker to jam to Spotify at the beach on, the VicTsing SoundHot is a great option at just $20 Prime shipped. You’ll get a built-in suction cup and carabiner on this portable speaker, though you won’t have Google Assistant to control your music.

Or, opt for Anker’s recently-released Soundcore Icon Mini, which is down to $25 right now. If you pick up two of Anker’s Soundcore Icon Minis, you’ll be able to pair them in stereo mode, making them better for surround experiences at the beach for a more affordable price.

JBL Link 20 Smart Speaker features:

Listen to music for up to 10 hours with this black JBL portable speaker. It has a built-in Google Assistant that responds to voice commands, and it delivers rich stereo sound while you stream music via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This water-resistant JBL portable speaker is made of durable materials, so you can use it outdoors safely.

