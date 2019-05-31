Anker’s recently-released Soundcore Icon Mini gets a notable price drop: $25 (All-time low)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Icon Mini for $24.99 shipped when coupon code WELOVEFATHER has been applied during checkout. That’s more than a 15% savings and is the lowest we’ve seen it go. If you’re uncertain what to grab dad for Father’s Day, this is likely a safe bet. This pocket-sized speaker is made to go anywhere and attach to most things. Thanks to its IP67 certification, this speaker is officially ready to be around the ocean, rain, mud, and snow. A single charge yields eight hours of power, managing to last most of the day. Two can be paired to produce true stereo sound. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Spend less when ditching Anker for the OontZ Angle Solo at $15 when clipping the on-page coupon. Just like the Icon Mini, this alternative can be used as a speakerphone. It weighs about 25% more, but manages to achieve 10-hour battery life.

Anker Soundcore Icon Mini features:

Designed for Adventure: A truly pocket-sized speaker that hangs anywhere and goes everywhere. Attach to bikes, backpacks, trees, railings, and anything else imaginable.

Size-Defying Sound: Explosive outdoor-audio from something smaller than a deck of cards and the same weight as your phone.

Hardcore Waterproof: Icon mini is at home in the elements. Designed for the ocean, rain, mud, and snow; its IP67 protection even withstands complete submersion.

Louder For Longer: Get up to 8 hours of extreme sound from a single charge.

Go Stereo: Double the sound and color by pairing two Icon minis to play simultaneously.

