Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display delivers Google Assistant, more for $75.50 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)

Trusted eBay seller VIP Outlet has the refurbished Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display for $75.65 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, it originally sold for $250 and is listed at $200 at Best Buy currently. Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display delivers access to Google Assistant and allows you to control smart home gear and more. There’s also a built-in camera for video calling. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Prefer Alexa? Perhaps an Echo Dot is better suited for your needs. With an affordable price tag, built-in smart home and voice assistant features, and more, it’s an easy way to get started with Alexa.

Lenovo Smart Display features:

Make life easier and simpler with the Google Assistant paired with Lenovo’s vivid screen. Just say “Hey Google” to get started. Your Assistant will show you today’s weather, switch on the lights, and play your favorite music. When you need the whole picture, Smart Display pulls up images, maps and video to complement Google Assistant’s answers. Stylish and easy to use, it’s there to help, inform, or entertain. Any time.

