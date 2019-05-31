Kids can unleash their imaginations w/ Little Tikes’ Big Waffle Block Set for $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Little Tikes 18-piece Big Waffle Block Set for $49.98 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly $80, which is what you’d still pay at Bed Bath & Beyond, that’s a $30 drop and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Young minds can create just about anything with these large building pieces. They’re suitable for indoor and outdoor play and designed for kids ages 2+. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For more playtime fun, we still have a deal on this life-size 4-in-a-row game at $150. Perfect for summer parties, it’s ideal for kids and adults alike.

Meanwhile, store the waffle blocks plus other toys in this Delta Multi-Bin Organizer for $38. Better yet, the nine included bins are removable.

Little Tikes 18-piece Big Waffle Block Set:

Classic Big Waffle Blocks securely fit together to help little builders construct big ideas!

Lightweight blocks that securely fit together in every direction for unlimited configuration

Great for indoor or outdoor use. These snap-together giant waffle blocks are perfect for building a fort, castle and anything else imaginations can create. Use them inside or out

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!