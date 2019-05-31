Get 2.2Gbps Wi-Fi with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System at $200 (Refurb, Orig. $350), more

- May. 31st 2019 8:23 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Three-Pack for $199.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will run you an additional $6. Originally retailing for $350, you’ll find it still fetches that at Best Buy. Today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen this year. This Wi-Fi system from NETGEAR can cover up to 6,500 square feet with a 2.2Gbps connection. Orbi’s mesh routers also feature four Gigabit Ethernet ports each and is a solid way to blanket your entire home in speedy connectivity. Included with the system is a 90-day NETGEAR warranty. Over 665 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.

Woot is also offering some additional certified refurbished NETGEAR networking gear starting at $35. An essential way to put your savings to great use is by picking up some of AmazonBasics’ Cat-6 Ethernet Cables. A five-pack of five-foot cables will run you $11, and there are a variety of other sizes and bundles available as well. 

Plus, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on TP-Link’s OnHub 802.11ac Google WiFi Router at $65.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System delivers up to 2.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi. Sleek, modern design with high-gain internal antennas for up to 6,000 square feet of coverage. FastLane3 Technology creates a dedicated Tri-Band Wi-Fi for seamless 4K streaming and gaming everywhere in your home. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room. Circle with Disney runs on Orbi Routers for a smart way for families to manage content and time online on any connected device.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

woot

woot
Netgear

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go