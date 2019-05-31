Get 2.2Gbps Wi-Fi with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System at $200 (Refurb, Orig. $350), more

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Three-Pack for $199.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will run you an additional $6. Originally retailing for $350, you’ll find it still fetches that at Best Buy. Today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen this year. This Wi-Fi system from NETGEAR can cover up to 6,500 square feet with a 2.2Gbps connection. Orbi’s mesh routers also feature four Gigabit Ethernet ports each and is a solid way to blanket your entire home in speedy connectivity. Included with the system is a 90-day NETGEAR warranty. Over 665 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.

Woot is also offering some additional certified refurbished NETGEAR networking gear starting at $35. An essential way to put your savings to great use is by picking up some of AmazonBasics’ Cat-6 Ethernet Cables. A five-pack of five-foot cables will run you $11, and there are a variety of other sizes and bundles available as well.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on TP-Link’s OnHub 802.11ac Google WiFi Router at $65.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System delivers up to 2.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi. Sleek, modern design with high-gain internal antennas for up to 6,000 square feet of coverage. FastLane3 Technology creates a dedicated Tri-Band Wi-Fi for seamless 4K streaming and gaming everywhere in your home. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room. Circle with Disney runs on Orbi Routers for a smart way for families to manage content and time online on any connected device.

