Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglasses Event takes up to 70% off Tom Ford, Prada, GUCCI & more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglasses Event offers up to 70% off Tom Ford, Prada, GUCCI and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Tom Ford Shelby Square Square Aviators are on sale for $160, which is down from their original rate of $445. These sunglasses are timeless and can be worn by both men and women. They feature lenses with 100% UV protection and are perfect to wear for all of your events this summer. They also have a modern logo on the lens for a fashionable statement. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tom Ford Shelby Square Aviators $160 (Orig. $445)
- Prada Irregular Aviator Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $310)
- Tom Ford Inigo Retro Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $340)
- Prada Conceptual Square Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $370)
- GUCCI Aviator Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $390)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tom Ford Livia Gradient Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $430)
- Chloe Oversized Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $316)
- Versace Square Pop Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $270)
- Tom Ford Round Metal Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $495)
- Tom Ford Modified Cat Eye Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $475)
- …and even more deals…
