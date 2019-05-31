Score Oakley polarized sunglasses from just $60, today only during Woot’s Flash Sale

Today only, Woot is offering Oakley’s sunglasses from just $60. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping with a Prime membership; otherwise, delivery adds $6. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the unisex Holbrook Sunglasses that are marked down to $75 and originally were priced at $183. For comparison, Oakley currently has the same sunglasses priced at $123. This popular style is very stylish and versatile to dress up or down. They also have side Oakley logos and 100% UV protection lenses. Their square shape is flattering on most face shapes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Also, be sure to check out the Silver XL Polarized Sunglasses that are on sale for $63. Alternatively, these sunglasses were originally priced at $172. This style is a great option for outdoor activities and their polarized lenses will help you to see clearly.

Our top picks from Woot’s Oakley sale:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!