Score Oakley polarized sunglasses from just $60, today only during Woot’s Flash Sale

Today only, Woot is offering Oakley’s sunglasses from just $60. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping with a Prime membership; otherwise, delivery adds $6. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the unisex Holbrook Sunglasses that are marked down to $75 and originally were priced at $183. For comparison, Oakley currently has the same sunglasses priced at $123. This popular style is very stylish and versatile to dress up or down. They also have side Oakley logos and 100% UV protection lenses. Their square shape is flattering on most face shapes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Also, be sure to check out the Silver XL Polarized Sunglasses that are on sale for $63. Alternatively, these sunglasses were originally priced at $172. This style is a great option for outdoor activities and their polarized lenses will help you to see clearly.
Our top picks from Woot’s Oakley sale:
- Wind Jacket 2.0 Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $195)
- Sliver XL Polarized Sunglasses $63 (Orig. $172)
- Valve Polished Sunglasses $65 (Orig. $193)
- Batwolf Sunglasses with Polarized Lenses $75 (Orig. $153)
- Holbrook Sunglasses $75 (Orig. $183)
- Crossrange Sunglasses $69 (Orig. $153)
- Flak 2.0 XL Team Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…
