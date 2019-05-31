Philips Hue LightStrip Plus drops to best price this year at $64 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus for $63.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $80, that takes 20% off the going rate, beats our previous Memorial Day discount by $4 and is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Whether you’re looking to add a pop of color to your desk, ambient backlighting for your TV or whatever else, the LightStrip Plus is an essential for any smart home. It measures 80 inches in length and features the full range of colors you’d expect from Philips’ Color Ambiance products. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 650 customers.

Another great way to add some color to your home without having to leave the Hue ecosystem is the Bloom Smart Lamp at $51. It’s notably less than the LightStrip Plus, but is perfect for adding to shelf for highlighting collectibles and more. I personally have both in various places throughout my home, and can easily recommend either of the options.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus features:

The Philips Hue White and Color Light strip Plus provides limitless possibilities for an extraordinary experience. Add a Light Strip Plus to your Philips Hue system and create an immersive experience under bars or cabinets and behind entertainment systems. The Light strip Plus gives the flexibility to bend, cut and extend for the application of your choice.

