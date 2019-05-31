Embrace AirPlay, Dolby Atmos, and Chromecast w/ Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. Receiver: $240 (Reg. $399)

Newegg is offering the Pioneer 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver (VSX-933) for $239.99 shipped. This receiver currently fetches $479 at B&H, but was going for $399 at Amazon before eventually selling out. Today’s deal is a match for the lowest we have tracked and beats our previous mention by $10. With support for AirPlay, Chromecast, and control via Google Assistant, this receiver packs enough features to be considered a solid upgrade for most setups. It’s Dolby Atmos-ready, ensuring potential for top-tier audio quality when hooking up compatible gear. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If stereo sound will get the job done, have a look at Sony 2-Channel Receiver for $128. While it forfeits compatibility with AirPlay and Chromecast, support for Bluetooth provides a wireless way to playback audio from most modern devices.

Pioneer 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver (VSX-933) features:

Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms

MCACC Sound Calibration

HDR UHD Pass-Through / UHD Upscaling

HDMI with Audio Return Channel

Supports Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

6 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Works with the Google Assistant

Apple AirPlay / Chromecast built-in

USB Connectivity

