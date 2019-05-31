RYOBI’s 18V Cordless Pole Saw is built for post-storm cleanups at $99 (Reg. $129)

Home Depot offers the RYOBI ONE+ 8-inch 18V Cordless Pole Saw with battery and charger for $99 shipped. This is a $30 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen in 2019. Did you just have a big storm roll through? I did. Having a pole saw like this on hand would be very helpful right about now when it comes to cleaning up broken limbs and tattered bushes. This model sports an 18V battery, which is included alongside a wall charger. With a maximum length of 9.5-feet, you’ll be able to reach even some of the toughest spots. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Home Depot reviewers.

Save further and go with this Stanley handsaw for $15.50. It’s a low-cost alternative that will still do the job when cutting branches and the like. But without that built-in 18V motor, you’re going to have to work harder to get the job done.

RYOBI ONE+ 8-inch 18V Cordless Pole Saw features:

6.5 ft. or 9.5 ft. adjustable length

In-line motor for precision pruning

Angled cutting head for better cut control

8 in. bar and chain for up to 6 in. cutting diameter

18-Volt lithium-ion compact battery and 1-hour quick charger included

Automatic oiler for smooth operation

