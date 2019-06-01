DIYers, get ready for weekend projects w/ SKIL power tools from $64, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of SKIL power tools from $64 shipped. Our top pick from the sale is the PWRCore 12 Brushless 12V 1/4 Inch Hex Cordless Impact Driver with Two Batteries and Charger for $79.99, which is 20% off the going rate. Impact drivers are my absolute favorite when building anything at home. They drive screws far faster than a normal drill and can get bolts off that would otherwise be nearly impossible to break loose. Plus, with this bundle, you’re getting two batteries and a charger, so you’ll always be ready for the next task. Rated 4.9/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.
Put your savings toward this 40-piece DEWALT Impact-ready FlexTorq Screw Driving Set at just $18 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and will give you just about every bit you could need for your brand-new impact driver.
Looking for a mixture of yard and home tools? Check out Makita’s 3-piece cordless combo kit that offers a blower, chainsaw, and more for $399. There’s no drill or driver included with Makita’s bundle, so if that’s what you’re after, be sure to check out the above SKIL sale.
SKIL PWRCore Impact Driver features:
- Includes two PWRCore 12 2.0Ah Lithium Batteries and one PWRJump Charger.
- Industry leading PWRCore 12 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.
- PWRJump charges the battery up to 25% in just 5 minutes, or 100% battery in 45 minutes.*
- Plug in to the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWRAssist mobile charging.
- The digital brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power.
- The two-speed torque selection offers low speed for more accurate control and high speed for more power.
- Get 5X more light than standard LED! Light up your workspace and reduce shadows.
