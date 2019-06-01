DIYers, get ready for weekend projects w/ SKIL power tools from $64, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of SKIL power tools from $64 shipped. Our top pick from the sale is the PWRCore 12 Brushless 12V 1/4 Inch Hex Cordless Impact Driver with Two Batteries and Charger for $79.99, which is 20% off the going rate. Impact drivers are my absolute favorite when building anything at home. They drive screws far faster than a normal drill and can get bolts off that would otherwise be nearly impossible to break loose. Plus, with this bundle, you’re getting two batteries and a charger, so you’ll always be ready for the next task. Rated 4.9/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

Put your savings toward this 40-piece DEWALT Impact-ready FlexTorq Screw Driving Set at just $18 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and will give you just about every bit you could need for your brand-new impact driver.

Looking for a mixture of yard and home tools? Check out Makita’s 3-piece cordless combo kit that offers a blower, chainsaw, and more for $399. There’s no drill or driver included with Makita’s bundle, so if that’s what you’re after, be sure to check out the above SKIL sale.

SKIL PWRCore Impact Driver features:

Includes two PWRCore 12 2.0Ah Lithium Batteries and one PWRJump Charger.

Industry leading PWRCore 12 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

PWRJump charges the battery up to 25% in just 5 minutes, or 100% battery in 45 minutes.*

Plug in to the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWRAssist mobile charging.

The digital brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power.

The two-speed torque selection offers low speed for more accurate control and high speed for more power.

Get 5X more light than standard LED! Light up your workspace and reduce shadows.

