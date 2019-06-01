You can bring the One Night Ultimate Vampire board game home for $6 Prime shipped (Orig. $25)

Amazon offers the One Night Ultimate Vampire Board Game for $6.23 Prime shipped. Originally listed for $25, it had fallen to around $13 at Amazon before dropping to the all-time low there. For further comparison, it goes for $12.50 at Walmart. This party game originated on Kickstarter and only takes 10 minutes to complete. That means you can play as much or as little as you want, depending on how much time you have to spare. Up to 10 players can participate. To enhance the experience, download the free app for iOS or Android. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For “epic battles,” you can combine One Night Ultimate Vampire with Ultimate Werewolf and Ultimate Alien, starting from $12.50.

Meanwhile, we still have a deal on this life-size 4-in-a-row game at $150, a $50 savings.

One Night Ultimate Vampire Board Game:

Each player gets a new, powerful role: A Vampire, the Assassin, the Gremlin, or another, all with special abilities

After a secret night phase that includes changing roles, players have just 5 minutes to find a Vampire

Includes a free iOS/Android app that makes playing incredibly engaging and addictive

