Ahead of Father’s Day, save up to 25% on a selection of wallets from under $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 25% off a selection of Men’s Wallets ahead of Father’s Day with deals starting at under $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. There are a variety of wallet styles included in the sale, with everything from leather, RFID blocking and other options. One of more the eye-catching options is Clifton Heritage’s Leather Wallet for $10.48. That’s $4 off the going rate, is one of the first discounts we’ve seen and a new low. This option has room for five different cards as well as a stylish design. Reviews are solid across the board, with a most of the wallets in today’s sale carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers.
Clifton Heritage Leather Wallet features:
- 100% Genuine Leather – To provide the best experience we use the best material for our products.
- With the size of the wallet being 4.4 x 3.2 x 0.4 inches, it is apt to fit into your front pocket as well as back pocket. It provides sufficient space to store your on the go valuables safe & organised in one place.
- RFID Blocking – Rest assured as our leather wallets are equipped with advance RFID Blocking technology which protects your valuable information stored on RFID chips from unauthorised scans while you are on the go.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!