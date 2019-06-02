In today’s Gold Box, Amazon takes up to 40% off Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speakers from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers starting at $28 shipped. Amongst the deals, one standout is on the Soundcore Motion Q Portable Speaker at $29.99. That’s $16 under the going rate, matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen this year. With an IPX7 water resistance rating, this speaker is well-equipped to accompany you just about anywhere. Ten hours of battery life, two full-range drivers and more round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers. Don’t forget to head below for some additional top picks.

Designed to travel with you on life’s adventures, Motion Q packs huge 360° sound with spine-tingling bass into a lightweight, waterproof casing. Two full-range drivers located at the front and back are paired with two passive radiators on both sides to produce full-bodied 360° sound. Revel in your music, wherever you’re standing. Motion Q’s internal components are fully protected by an IPX7 waterproof casing. This waterproof barrier can withstand full immersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.