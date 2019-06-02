Fire TV 4K delivers ultra HD content, Alexa, more for $35 (Orig. $70)

Today only, Woot offers the previous generation Amazon Fire TV 4K for $34.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally retailing for $70, today’s offer is $5 less than the historic Amazon all-time low and the best price that we can find. This is also a match of our previous mention. Fire TV 4K sports a pendant design that delivers hundreds of streaming sources and access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows right to your HDMI port. The Alexa-enabled remote delivers access to various smart home features and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 25,000 Amazon reviewers.

Today’s featured deal does not include the new Alexa remote with built-in TV controls. But the 30% trade-off in price is likely worth it for most, as this is one of the lowest 4K prices we’ve tracked to date.

Amazon Fire TV 4K features:

Experience true-to-life picture quality in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

Now supports Dolby Atmos audio—feel scenes come to life in three dimensions.

Access 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from popular channels and apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.

Do more with Alexa—find and control content, play music, check movie showtimes, order a pizza, and more. Just press and ask using your Alexa Voice Remote (1st Gen) or pair an Echo device for hands-free control.

Navigate millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox.

