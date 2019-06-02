Add Lifetime’s Faux Wood Adirondack Chair to your patio for $118 (Reg. $168), more from $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Lifetime patio furniture by up to 30%, with deals starting at $30 shipped. Our top pick is on the Lifetime Faux Wood Adirondack Chair at $117.99. That’s over $50 off the going rate and is the second best price we’ve seen this year. This chair is a great addition to your patio, thanks to a weather-resistant and UV-protected construction. It also features a wood-finish design. Rated 4/5 stars from over 575 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Also in today’s sale are various folding and picnic tables, which are great to have for any upcoming cookouts this summer.

Lifetime Faux Wood Adirondack Chair features:

Create the ideal outdoor living space with the Adirondack Chair from Lifetime Products. Constructed of weather-resistant Polystyrene, the chair is UV protected and designed for outdoor use. Unlike wooden furniture, the simulated wood will not splinter, warp or rot and never needs to be painted or varnished. So enjoy an afternoon relaxing with family and friends with the Adirondack Chair from Lifetime Products.

